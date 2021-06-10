SATURDAY
Rowing 101
Rowing 101, a beginner rowing class, will be held at the Coast Guard Park building across from Charles Creek Park from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Cost is $35. To register, visit www.rivercitycommunitysailing.com or call 252-340-3638
Waterfront Market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event features vendors selling everything from fresh produce to meats.
Brown march, rally
Repairers of the Breach will participate in a nonviolent march and rally to continue to demand “truth in the circumstances surrounding the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.” starting at 11 a.m. The march will begin at the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building at 11:30 a.m. and continue to Waterfront Park for a rally.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will be held at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: Marjorie Rayburn at 252-333-7774 or 252-426-7167, or Lynne Raisor at 404-7090.
TUESDAY
Elder Abuse Walk
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host its first Elder Abuse Awareness Walk and Lunch at Camden Park, 125 Noblitt Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature a free lunch, free raffles, and a variety of speakers. Pre-Registration is required by May 28. Register at the center.
Film festival
The Mariners' Wharf Film Festival will host a screening of the 1971 version of "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” at Mariners' Wharf Park at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork chop meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Elizabeth City State University visual and performing arts professor Douglas Jackson will give a talk on the topic, “From Bandstand to the Beatles — 1960s Pop Music Culture,” during Museum of the Albemarle’s monthly History for Lunch program at noon. The event will be held both in-person and via Zoom. To attend in-person, contact the museum by June 11 by calling 252-331-4054. Register for the Zoom session in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
THURSDAY
The Sons of the American Revolution will meet on the second floor of the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton at 6:30 p.m. Chris Grimes, the chapter’s former president and now Region 1 vice president and chaplain, will be presented the Patriot Medal. Contact: Warren Smith at 252-221-2050.
UPCOMING
Reliving the ‘60s
Museum of the Albemarle will host a “Reliving the 1960s: A Blast from the Past” event Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will able to experience the sights and sounds from the ‘60s by visiting a simulation setting of a typical teen’s room and family room. Attendees encouraged to enhance the experience by wearing 60s-style clothing. The setup will be available during regular business hours until Friday, June 25. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Patriotic Take-and-Make
Museum of the Albemarle will offer patriotic Take-and-Make packets about the Fourth of July for pickup beginning Saturday, June 19, and continuing through Thursday July 1. The packets will include facts about why the Fourth of July is celebrated. Packets may be picked up during regular business hours Monday through Friday and every third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken wing meal (hot or barbecue) at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
VFW weekly meal
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a baby back ribs meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
July 4th celebration
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host its annual Fourth of July celebration at the Joseph Hewes monument on the Chowan County Courthouse green July 4 at 9:30 a.m. Annette Wright will give the biographical sketch of Hewes and Hackney High will read the Declaration of Independence.
Adult sailing class
An adult sailing class will be held at Coast Guard Park across from Charles Creek Park Saturday, July 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rivercitycommunitysailing.com or call 252-340-3638.
Down on the Farm
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Summer Fun Day: “Down on the Farm” program Saturday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Event will include information about farm life and country living through demonstrations and photos. Take-and-Make craft packets will be available for visitors beginning Thursday, July 1. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.