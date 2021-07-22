Dunns to perform
The Dunns of the Tidewater Gospel Music Association will perform at Burgess Baptist Church, 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Dunns will be releasing a new CD in early August. Refreshments will follow the service.
Love Fellowship
Love Fellowship Church will hold a two-night revival at 509 Dobbs St., Hertford, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Apostle William K. Moore of Doors of Faith Ministry, Elizabeth City, will be the speaker.
Youth camp
Camp Cale will hold a youth camp for students in grades 6-12 on Aug. 1 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Camp will feature games, small group participation, supper, music and a guest speaker. The event is spin-off from the Darryl Strawberry youth event at Piney Woods Church. Contact: Kim Perry at 252-331-3358.