McBride UMC
McBride United Methodist Church will host a praise and worship music concert at 228 Old Swamp Road, Saturday at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow.
Easter Star COGIC
Eastern Star Church of God in Christ will celebrate the pastor’s 7th anniversary, Sunday at 11 a.m. Elder Michael Bridges of Hamilton will be the speaker. Elder Jessie Purkett will be honored for his service to the church and community.
First Christian
First Christian Church of Elizabeth City will host a Maundy Thursday service on Thursday at 7 pm. Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced.
Easter sunrise
An Easter sunrise service to urge community unity will be held at Waterfront Park, Sunday, April 4, at 6 a.m. Contact: 252-619-0613.