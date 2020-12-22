FRIDAY
Church to host meal
Eastern Star Church of God in Christ at 504 Factory St., Elizabeth City, will serve carry-out dinners to families in need Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To volunteer or to make contributions, call 252-338-7732.
WEDNESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The Greater Albemarle Chapter of the American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department in Perquimans County from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a ham and beans meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
ONGOING
Walker Christmas lights
The Walker Family Christmas Light Show will be held at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, nightly from Thursday through Dec. 31. The show will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Show organizers are accepting donations to the Camden Children’s Fund.
Dances Bay lights show
The Dances Bay Christmas Light Show continues nightly on Dance Bay Road through Jan. 1. Show is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
UPCOMING
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast Saturday, Jan. 2, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for kids younger than 10. Seating is limited because of COVID restrictions; plates will be mostly to go.
Red Cross blood drive
The Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Elizabeth City Shrine Club in Camden, Monday, Jan. 4, from noon to 5 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch from Home program Wednesday, Jan. 6, at noon. Philip S. Mullan Jr. and H. John Ernst III will discuss their recently published book, “A House in the Albemarle: English Settlers, Quakers, and the 1730 Newbold-White House.” Register in advance for the online program at the museum’s Facebook page or website at museumofthealbemarle.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Open Door Church in Edenton, Wednesday, Jan. 6, from noon to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive at South Mills Ruritan Club in South Mills Thursday, Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tot Time Virtually
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly Tot Time Virtually program on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about cameras before they were built into cellphones. There will be a hands-on activity. Families must register in advance by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov with name and number of participants by 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program Wednesday, Jan. 20 at noon. Sharon Meade, curator and community services liaison for the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education, will give a presentation on the “Hunts Clubs of Currituck County.” Register in advance for the online program at the museum’s Facebook page or website at museumofthealbemarle.com.
Adult horse camp
Currituck Cooperative Extension will host a horse camp for adults at the Currituck Rural Center at 184 Milburn Sawyer Road in Powells Point Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. The camp is designed for adults 19 years and older and will cover prepping for horse shows as well as general horse ownership care. Participants may bring their own horse. Register through Eventbrite at https://adulthorsecamp.eventbrite.com or call Tom Harrell at 252-232-2262 or email tpharrel@ncsu.edu.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.