TODAY
Economic summit
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host its Coastal Economic Summit at the Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension, Barco, from 9 a.m. to noon. Contact: juanita@currituckchamber.org or call (252) 453-9497.
Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch Bunch networking meeting at Hoppin’ Johnz New South Cuisine at 606 Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, at noon.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich and soup meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program both in person and on Zoom at noon. Bill Barber, a retired forester, will speak on the topic, “Buffalo City & Blount Patent: A History of Logging the Dare Mainland.” Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Sons of Revolution
The Albemarle Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 6:30 pm at Mamasita’s Mexican Restaurant, 300 B Virginia Road, Edenton, at 6:30 p.m. George Haislip will speak on the topic, “Heritage of our Fathers in Battle.”
Library preschool class
The Pasquotank Library will hold a preschool class with the theme “Gobble, Gobble,” at 10 a.m. Program is for kids ages 1-2.
FRIDAY
Simpson book-signing
Bland Simpson, Kenan Distinguished Professor of English and Creative Writing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and pianist for The Red Clay Ramblers, will sign copies of his new book, “North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky,” at Page After Page bookstore at 111 S. Water St., Elizabeth City, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Turkey Drop
The Turkey Drop to benefit Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans will be held at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. Turkeys and Thanksgiving side items are needed.
Clay Shoot
The Perquimans County Clay Shoot will be held at 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your own gun, ammo will be provided. Tickets are $50.
SATURDAY
Craft and vendor show
The EDGE Class of Berea Baptist Church will hold its annual craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: Tiffany Quigley at 252-619-3415.
SUNDAY
Shriners’ turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at the Shrine Club at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 and $6. Prizes include turkeys, hams, shrimp and sausages. Contact: 252-262-5461.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Church pie sale
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 29th annual Pre-Thanksgiving Pie Sale at the Pasquotank County Recycling Building at 315 Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost of homemade pies and cakes is $10 or $12.
Library preschool class
The Pasquotank Library will hold a preschool class with the theme “What are You Thankful For,” at 10 a.m. Program is for kids ages 3-5.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church, Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
UPCOMING
Christmas kickoff
A Christmas Kickoff Weekend in Perquimans will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature at 5K Rhythm Run, craft bazaar, kids activities and food trucks. Contact: Amy Tinsley at 312-2595 or Stacey Layden at 910-409-8021.