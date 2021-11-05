TODAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage breakfast at the Halls Creek club from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost for adults is $5, $3 for kids younger than 10.
Senior center yard sale
The Perquimans County Senior Center will host a community yard sale at the senior center at 1072 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Rental spaces cost $15. Contact: 426-5404.
Holly Days festival
The Holly Days Festival of Gifts will be held at Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Drive, Camden, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Museum open house
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Museum Gift Shop annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blair Jackson will talk about her new book, “Captain Al and Big Blue.” The book is illustrated with 18 original water colors by local artist Mary Edwards.
Currituck Bulls & BBQ
Currituck Bulls & BBQ, presented by the Currituck County Department of Travel & Tourism, will be held at the Currituck County Rural Center in Powells Point from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the event and are $20 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and younger.
SUNDAY
Shriners’ turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at the Shrine Club at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 and $6. Prizes include turkeys, hams, shrimp and sausages. Additional turkey shoots will be held Nov. 14 and 21. Contact: 252-262-5461.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-426-7167, 252-333-7774, or 252-404-7090.
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Veterans job fair
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a Veterans Job and Resource Fair at 111 Jordan Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: 252-621-6350.
Toastmasters Club
The River City Toastmasters Club will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To attend, visit http://www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org or call 252-621-3253.
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at Maple Park at 170 Maple Parkway, Maple, in Currituck, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Camden Veterans Day
Camden County will host its Veterans Day recognition ceremony outside the Historic Camden Courthouse at 11 a.m.
Church food pantry
The Mt. Zion COGIC food pantry will be open for distribution at 118 N.C. Highway 343, Camden, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank branch of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at Bertie County Recreation Complex at 1538 South King St., Windsor, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Veterans Day ceremony
Post 6060 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Veterans Day ceremony at the post at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at noon.
Veterans Day ceremony
Edward G. Bond American Legion Post 40 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at the Chowan Veterans Memorial in Edenton at 11 a.m.
Veterans Day ceremony
American Legion Post 288 in Coinjock will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at 132 Coinjock Canal Road at 11 a.m.
Veterans Day ceremony
American Legion Post 126 will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony outside the courthouse at 11 a.m.
Keel Club dinner
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its annual Keel Club Philanthropy Dinner at the new Seven Sounds Brewing Company on Water Street Thursday, Nov. 11, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at aaunitedway.org, by calling 252-333-1510, or visiting the AAUW office at 1413 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City.
UPCOMING
Paired tasting event
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host Paired — A Food, Wine and Beer Tasting Event at Museum of the Albemarle Saturday, Nov. 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25. Contact: 335-4365 or email elizabethcitychamber.org/.
Pet, family photos
A Pet & Family Photos with Santa event will be held at the Petway, 113 Baxter Lane, Moyock, Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sitting fee is $30 and includes 10 matched 4-inch x 6-inch greeting cards with envelopes. Call 757-692-5647 or 252-457-0011 for appointment. Proceeds to benefit Animal Lovers Assistance League, Inc.
Christmas Expo
The Elizabeth City Flea Market will host its 2nd annual free Christmas Expo featuring 40 vendors at 1895 Weeksville Road, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Santa will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rowing Club to compete
The local Elizabeth City Rowing Club will compete Saturday, Nov. 13, against four visiting rowing teams from Virginia in eight man shells, fours, doubles, and singles. Rowers will start by the Camden train trestle and finish in front of Waterfront Park. Event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Moyock Fire Department Sunday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation’s Community Center, Hertford, Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Economic summit
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host its Coastal Economic Summit at the Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension, Barco, Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Contact: juanita@currituckchamber.org or call (252) 453-9497.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich and soup meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program both in person and on Zoom Wednesday, Nov. 17, at noon. Bill Barber, a retired forester in eastern North Carolina, will speak on the topic, “Buffalo City & Blount Patent: A History of Logging the Dare Mainland.” Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Turkey Drop
The Turkey Drop to benefit Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans will be held at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Friday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. Turkeys and Thanksgiving side items are needed.
Clay Shoot
The Perquimans County Clay Shoot will be held at 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, Friday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your own gun, ammo will be provided. Tickets are $50.
Craft and vendor show
The EDGE Class of Berea Baptist Church will hold its annual craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: Tiffany Quigley at 252-619-3415.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club Monday, Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Rocky Hock Baptist Church, Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Newbegun UMC pie sale
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 29th annual Pre-Thanksgiving Pie Sale at the Pasquotank County Recycling Building at 315 Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost of homemade pies and cakes is $10 or $12.
Christmas kickoff
A Christmas Kickoff Weekend in Perquimans will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature at 5K Rhythm Run, craft bazaar, kids activities and food trucks. Contact: Amy Tinsley at 312-2595 or Stacey Layden at 910-409-8021.