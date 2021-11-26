Elizabeth City City Council and the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet at the Senior Center on Water Street Monday at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the meeting room in the Historic Courthouse Monday at 5 p.m.
The Currituck County Board of Education will hold a special closed session in the school administrative offices on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Other than opening and closing the meeting, no action in open session is expected.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday, Dec. 6, at 8:30 a.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.