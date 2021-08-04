Elizabeth City City Council will hold a specially called closed session to discuss a personnel matter at City Hall today at 6 p.m. Council will hold its regular session Monday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session at the Camden administration building to discuss personnel Monday at 5 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Aug. 12, starting with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. and an open session at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. The board will appoint chief judges and judges for the upcoming election cycle.