The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17, in Courtroom C of the Courthouse has been moved to Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. The Appointments Committee will meet after the finance panel.