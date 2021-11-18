Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m. The deadline to submit public comments for the board meeting is 2 p.m. that day. Submit comments to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Elizabeth City City Council and the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet at the Senior Center on Water Street Monday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.