The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. View the meeting via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline for submitting public comments for the regular meeting is 2 p.m. on Monday.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session Monday at 5:30 p.m. The council’s regular session is at 7 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
The Joint Board of Chowan County Commissioners and Board of Education Committee will meet in the 2nd floor training room of the Chowan County Public Safety Center in Edenton Monday at 9 a.m.
Pasquotank County will host an in-person meeting to discuss the proposed Northern Park in Newland at the county courthouse Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting with the Currituck Board of Education at the county Cooperative Extension center at 120 Community Way, Barco, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education will hold its rescheduled meeting Wednesday in Camden High School media center Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. A closed session will follow. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board Consortium will meet virtually via Zoom Wednesday at 5 p.m. Contact Cindy Gossage at cgossage@accog.org for info on joining the meeting.