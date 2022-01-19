Editor's note: Some of these meetings may be postponed because of the expected arrival today of winter weather.
College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet today at 8 a.m. Meetings are both in person and via phone. For access, call 252-335-0821 ext. 2262.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission office in Hertford in person and via Zoom today at 6 p.m. For access information, contact Ashley Stallings at 252-404-7092.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Consortium will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom on today at 5 p.m. Contact Dave Whitmer at 252-404-7093.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold both a work session and regular meeting at City Hall Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be broadcast on Channel 11 and livestreamed on the city’s website.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be both in-person and livestreamed. Access the livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/. To make a comment virtually at the meeting, email it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.