Elizabeth City City Council will hold a regular meeting at City Hall today at 5:30 p.m. This is a resumption of the public hearing the council held on the city’s proposed 2021-22 budget Monday.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Tuesday at 7 p.m. A closed session to discuss personnel and economic development will precede the meeting at 5:30 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Livestream the meeting at www.camdencountync.gov.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. The board will meet in the board meeting room of the Historic Courthouse Monday, July 19, at 4 p.m.