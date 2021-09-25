The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting in the multi-purpose room at Central Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. Council’s regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will meet via Zoom Monday at 2 p.m. Contact: 252-793-2875 before noon.
The Capital Improvement Plan Committee of the Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Northern Chowan Community Center Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session at the Camden Public Library to discuss personnel Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a special meeting in the media center at Camden County High School Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.