Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers Monday at 7 p.m. View the meeting on Channel 11 or at cityofec.com.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners Capital Improvement Plan Committee will meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center in Edenton Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will meet in the AE Building lecture hall on the COA-Elizabeth City campus Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. For access details, contact 252-335-0821, ext. 2420.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees Committee on Regional Development will meet virtually Thursday at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the meeting, call 252-619-3305.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold virtual committee meetings Monday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m. Access the meetings via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. For access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at Pasquotank Elementary School at 1407 Peartree Road Monday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. Access the meeting via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Comments for the meeting may be submitted to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. on Feb. 22. A closed session will precede the meeting at 5 p.m.