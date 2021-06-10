Elizabeth City City Council will meet for a budget work session at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting follows at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings at the ECPPS administrative offices Thursday, June 17, at 5 p.m. The meeting can be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will host a public hearing on its 2021-22 budget at Museum of the Albemarle June 24 at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-335-5330 or email susan@visitelizabethcity.com.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at the ECPPS administrative offices Monday, June 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting can be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline for submitting questions for the meeting is 2 p.m. that day.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a board meeting at the Central Office Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. A closed session will immediately follow the open session.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton ARHS Boardroom at ARHS in Elizabeth City Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m.