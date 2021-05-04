Elizabeth City City Council will hold a final work session on the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet in closed session on the JP Knapp campus Wednesday, May 12, at 3:30 p.m. A work session will follow at 4 p.m. The board’s regular session will be held at the Historic Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Watch the meeting on Mediacom Channel 18 or livestream it at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.