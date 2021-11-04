Elizabeth City City Council will hold a meeting to get feedback on the city’s two redistricting proposals Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet for professional development training in Rooms 206 and 207 in Building B at College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City, Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School, Monday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. The deadline to submit public comments for the board meeting is 2 p.m. that day. Submit comments to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.