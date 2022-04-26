The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle today at 4:30 p.m. where it will “elect and introduce” the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ new superintendent. A public meet-and-greet event will follow.
The Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Board of Directors will meet at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center Thursday at 8 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority will meet in the fourth-floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the county DSS agency, 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library at 118 N.C. Highway 343 North on Monday at 7 p.m. A closed session will precede the meeting at 6 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board’s PY2022 Local Area Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title I Plan is available for public comment. The plan can be viewed at https://nwdbworks.com/ under “Quick Links.” Comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on May 28. Email comments to dwhitmer@accog.org or mail them to Dave Whitmer, NWDB Director, at 101 ARPDC St., Hertford, NC 27944.