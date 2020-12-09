The Elizabeth City Historic Preservation Commission will meet in City Council Chambers at today 4:30 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 10 people at a time.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will resume an open session at Pasquotank Elementary School via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Email comments for the meeting to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings virtually on Monday, beginning with the Committee on the Endowment at 9 a.m. and ending with the Committee on University Governance at 12:30 p.m. The full board will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. For information on access, call 335-8745.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building, Tuesday at 6 p.m.