EC Housing Authority board to meet today From staff reports Julian Eure Mar 21, 2022 The Elizabeth City Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 440 Hariot Drive today at 5:10 p.m.The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet with the county Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment in the Public Safety Building to discuss the Comprehensive Land Use Plan Thursday at 4 p.m.The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. The full board meeting will be at 1 p.m. Watch the meeting on ECSU's YouTube Channel.The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.