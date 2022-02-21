The Elizabeth City Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 440 Hariot Drive, Elizabeth City today at 5:10 p.m.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the Michael Sutton boardroom at ARHS’ offices in Elizabeth City today at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold its annual board retreat at the Fairfield by Marriott at 1640 City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City, Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will hold its annual retreat at the Northern Chowan Community Center on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development will meet in the 4th floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday at 9 a.m. Submit comments by 4 p.m. Wednesday to susan@visitelizabethcity.com.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold their annual board retreat at the Pines of Elizabeth City Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will host its regular meeting in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m. To make a comment by email, send the comment to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. that day. The meeting will be in person and livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting with the Soil & Water Conservation supervisors and staff in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building, Tuesday, March 1, at noon.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m. The open session follows at 7:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session in the superintendent’s office at the Central Office Thursday, March 16, at 5 p.m.