The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the county administrative offices Monday at 8:30 p.m. to discuss personnel and economic development.

The Elizabeth City Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 440 Hariot Drive, Tuesday at 5:10 p.m.

The Camden Board of Education and the Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session at the county’s new library at 118 N.C. Highway 343 Wednesday at 6 p.m. The school board will hold an open session afterward.

The Currituck Board of Commissioners will host a hearing on the county's budget Monday, June 6, at 6 p.m. in the board meeting room in the Historic Currituck Courthouse.

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget for 2022-23 Thursday, June 23, at 9 a.m. The budget is available for public inspection at https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule or by calling the TDA at 252-335-5330.