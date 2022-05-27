Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the county administrative offices Monday at 8:30 p.m. to discuss personnel and economic development.
The Elizabeth City Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 440 Hariot Drive, Tuesday at 5:10 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education and the Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session at the county’s new library at 118 N.C. Highway 343 Wednesday at 6 p.m. The school board will hold an open session afterward.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will host a hearing on the county's budget Monday, June 6, at 6 p.m. in the board meeting room in the Historic Currituck Courthouse.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget for 2022-23 Thursday, June 23, at 9 a.m. The budget is available for public inspection at https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule or by calling the TDA at 252-335-5330.