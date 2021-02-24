The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet virtually Thursday at 9 a.m. Visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. Submit comments to info@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. today.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold its annual retreat in Room 121 of the Foreman Center at College of The Albemarle Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene at the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. A closed session will precede the meeting at 6 p.m. To livestream the meeting visit www.camdencountync.go.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will host a test of its new elections equipment in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 3 at 9 a.m. Join the meeting by phone at 1-415-655-0001, access code 182 976 4463.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold its annual board retreat at the Fairfield by Marriott at 1640 City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 3, at 9 .m.