The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet in the 4th floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle today at 9 a.m. Submit comments to info@visitelizabethcity.com by Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 6 p.m. The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors during the meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. A closed session will immediately follow the open session. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a meeting to get feedback on the city's two redistricting proposals Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.