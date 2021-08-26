The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development will meet in the fourth floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle today at 9 a.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet virtually Friday at 4 p.m. to review local implementation procedures of the StrongSchools NC Public Health Toolkit. Access the meeting at https://youtu.be/QVjPjrdXw2I.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C at the courthouse Monday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting is at 6 p.m.