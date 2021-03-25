The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet virtually today at 9 a.m. To access the meeting, visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule.
Submit comments for the meeting to info@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. today.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and Elizabeth City City Council will hold a joint meeting in the BLET room at the Foreman Building at COA Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees Committee on Regional Development will meet virtually on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Access the Zoom meeting at https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/97994494388. Meeting ID: 979 9449 4388.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a work session on the county’s 2021-22 budget at the Camden Public Library at 104 Investors Way, Thursday, April 1, at 1 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold its first budget work session at City Hall Monday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. The session will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.