The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s open session will begin at 7 p.m. and be available via livestream. Submit comments for the open session at superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. on Monday.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session in Council Chambers Monday at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m. Access the meetings on Channel 11 and online at cityofec.com.
College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees will hold the following committee meetings next week: Finance Committee, Tuesday at 8 a.m.; Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee, Wednesday at 4 p.m.; and the Building and Grounds Committee, Thursday at 8 a.m. All meetings will be both in-person in Building A, Room A-100 and via the Zoom app. For access info, call 252-335-0821, ext. 2420.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet virtually Thursday at 9 a.m. To access the meeting, visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. Submit comments for the meeting to susan@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 27.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.