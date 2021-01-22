TODAY
Pantry extends hours
Because Albemarle Food Pantry recently had close for a few days, it will hold extended hours for clients today. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Pantry service will be drive-through only. Food will be placed in the trunk of your vehicle. The pantry will resume regular hours on Tuesday.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will open its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
SUNDAY
Turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at 176 Chantilly Road in Camden at 1 p.m. The cost for turkey shoot is $3, $4 for the sausage shoot and $5 for the ham shoot. No shotguns with barrel over 36 inches allowed and loaner shotguns will be available. Contact: Syd Hill at 548-8552.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served and social distancing will be observed. The club will hold its first-ever baby shower for Rotarian Amanda Linkous, an attorney with Trimpi & Nash.
TUESDAY
RC Toastmasters
The River City Toastmasters Club will meet via the Zoom app at 6:30 p.m. To attend, visit http://www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org and click “contact us”or call 252-621-3253. The club helps people overcome the fear of public speaking.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fried chicken meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
New school sessions
Edenton-Chowan Schools and its architect, LS3P, will hold a sessions for citizens to comment on the new John A. Holmes High School project at the school from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. An evening session will be held at the Northern Chowan Community Center in Tyner at 5:30 p.m. Attendance at each session will be limited because of the pandemic. Register for one of the sessions by calling Sarah Hare at 252-482-4436.
Learn more about the project at http://www.ls3p. com/johnaholmeshighschool/input.
THURSDAY
Tree pruning workshop
The Currituck Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will host a basic tree pruning workshop via the Zoom app from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and will be given an opportunity for additional in-person training. Register at https://basictreepruning.eventbrite.com. Contact: Chris Blaha at 252-232-2262.
UPCOMING
SPCA adoption event
The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks SPCA will host an Adoption Event Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29-30, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Shelter staff will on hand to answer questions about adopting animals.
MLK event for youth
iEmpower, Inc. will host a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. event, “Never Stop Dreaming,” for youth in grades 6-12 Saturday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. Sign up at iempowernc.com. Contact: Ashley at (252) 562-4337.
Olde yard sale
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host an “Olde Yard Sale” event at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center Saturday, Jan. 30, from 8 a.m. to noon. Items will include assortment of seashells, ceramic vases and bowls, glasses, hand-pieced WV quilt, wall art, picture frames, coffee mugs and antique chairs. All proceeds benefit the PCRA.
Aloe There!
Currituck Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Gardening Program will host a virtual gardening workshop, “Aloe There!,” for youth ages 10-14 on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. Participants will learn about the aloe vera plant and what it takes to make it thrive. The workshop will be conducted via the Zoom app. Material packets can be picked up at the Currituck center at 120 Community Way, Barco, prior to the event. Register at https://aloethereevent.eventbrite.com.
Foundation scholarships
The Elizabeth City Foundation is accepting applications for four college scholarships. The deadline for submissions is March 1. Applications can be found online at the Foundation’s website, www.elizabethcityfoundation.org.
ONGOING
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.