The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet at the Albemarle Commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom today at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City will hold its first quarterly Community Public Forum at the city’s fire station at 410 Harney Street Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at the JP Knapp Professional Learning Center Thursday at 3:30 p.m. A work session follows at 4:30 p.m., followed by the board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Livestream the meeting at currituckcountync.com.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday at 9 a.m. Submit comments for the meeting by Wednesday at 4 p.m. to info@visitelizabethcity.com.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular meeting in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday 6 p.m. The meeting can also be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/. Email comments to be read at the meeting to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. The meeting can be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/.
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will meet at the Washington County Library in Plymouth on Monday at 2 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board’s PY2022 Local Area Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title I Plan is available for public comment. The plan can be viewed at https://nwdbworks.com/ under “Quick Links.” Comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on May 28. Email comments to dwhitmer@accog.org or mail them to Dave Whitmer, NWDB Director, at 101 ARPDC St., Hertford, NC 27944.
The Camden Board of Education and the Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session meeting at the county's new library at 118 N.C. Highway 343 Wednesday, June 1, at 6 p.m. An open session will follow.