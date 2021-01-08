TODAY
Adult horse camp
Currituck Cooperative Extension will host a horse camp for adults at the Currituck Rural Center at 184 Milburn Sawyer Road in Powells Point from 10 a.m. to noon. The camp is designed for adults 19 years and older and will cover prepping for horse shows as well as general horse ownership care. Register at https://adulthorsecamp.eventbrite.com or call 252-232-2262 or email tpharrel@ncsu.edu.
First Friday ArtWalk
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the First Friday ArtWalk in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Shriners turkey shoots
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at 176 Chantilly Road in Camden Sunday at 1 p.m. and again on Jan. 17. The cost for turkey shoot is $3, $4 for the sausage shoot and $5 for the ham shoot. No shotguns with barrel over 36 inches allowed and loaner shotguns will be available. Contact: Syd Hill at 548-8552.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at 1 p.m. at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St, Hertford. Masks are required. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-426-7167.
Losing a spouse
The program, “Loss of a Spouse,” will be held at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to noon. There is no cost for the program, which is designed to help a surviving spouse realize they are not alone in the grieving process. Carol Squires is the facilitator. Contact: (252) 264-2254.
TUESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank County branch of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
‘Leaving Iowa’ auditions
College of The Albemarle will host auditions for its next show, “Leaving Iowa,” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. COA needs three men and three women to perform the comedy. Performances are Friday, March 5, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 7, at 2 p.m. Contact: Sandra Krueger at sandra_krueger@albemarle.edu or at 335-0821, ext. 2215.
THURSDAY
Tot Time Virtually
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly Tot Time Virtually program on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about cameras before they were built into cellphones. There will be a hands-on activity. Families must register in advance by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov with name and number of participants by 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.
UPCOMING
King March
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. March will begin at the G.R. Little Library Monday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. A service will follow at Charles Creek Park at 11 a.m. Contact: Pastor Tim Stallings at 619-0613.
Grief Share
Evangelical Methodist Church will host the 13-week Grief Share program for those who have lost a loved one at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $15 for a work book. Carol Squires is the facilitator. Contact: (252)264-2254.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a sauerkraut and kielbasa meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program Wednesday, Jan. 20 at noon. Sharon Meade, curator and community services liaison for the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education, will give a presentation on the “Hunts Clubs of Currituck County.” Register in advance for the online program at the museum’s Facebook page or website at museumofthealbemarle.com.
ONGOING
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fried chicken meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.