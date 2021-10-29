TODAY
Belvidere Day Dinner
The Belvidere Day Dinner and Dance will be held at 149 Perry Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25. Admission for those 16 and older. Contact: 333-5473, 339-0720 or 757-274-7485.
Downtown trick-or-treating
A dozen participating downtown businesses in Elizabeth City will greet trick-or-treaters from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
AoA 'Spooktacular'
Arts of the Albemarle will host its “Halloween Spooktacular” from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $7 and the event features a DJ, games and candy. Participants can also have their picture taken with Cruella, The Addams Family, Ursula, Winifred Sanderson and more. Tickets are available online at www.ArtsAoA.org.
Boo at the Museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloweens past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Breast cancer banquet
The 22H/T24 Scholarship Foundation will host its Breast Cancer Awareness Banquet at Poole’s Grove Baptist Church at 319 Woodville Road, Hertford, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: 264-2415 or email LHoneyBlue@aol.com or L683DOGTEAM@gmail.com.
'Harvey’ at COA
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center will present performances of the play “Harvey” today at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $19.50 for adults, $18.50 for seniors and military, $16.50 for groups of 10 or more and $9.50 for students and children. Purchase in--person tickets at eTix.com at https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1021830/harvey--college-of-the-albemarle-performing-arts-center. Livestream access is $10 per device and available at https://www.broadwayondemand.com.
One-stop voting
One-stop voting for Tuesday's municipal election in Hertford concludes at the Perquimans Board of Election at 601 S. Edenton Road St., Hertford. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Shriners’ turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at the Shrine Club at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 and $6. Prizes include turkeys, hams, shrimp and sausages. Additional turkey shoots will be held Nov. 7, 14 and 21. Contact: 252-262-5461.
Trick-or-treating
The Elizabeth City Historical Neighborhood Association will host its trick-or-treating event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Main Street will be closed from Dyer Street to Pritchard Street for the event.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Inter-County Ruritan Club from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Christ Episcopal Church Parish House at 1 p.m. Liz Reasoner, executive director of Food Bank of the Albemarle, will be the speaker.
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at the Gates County Health Department at 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Hertford election
The town of Hertford will hold its municipal election. Polls in West Hertford and East Hertford open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at the Camden County Library at 104 Investors Way, Camden, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PCHS student play
Perquimans High School’s drama students will present “A Family Reunion To Die For” in the school auditorium Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets $5 for students, $10 for adults. Proceeds benefit school’s theater department.
Booster clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park at 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, and the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater at 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
History for Lunch
Rear Admiral Carlton Moore will give a virtual presentation at noon on U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City’s rescue of the 34 crewmen from the cruise ship Sea Breeze on Dec. 17, 2000. One helicopter hoisted 26 of the crew aboard, a record for a single helicopter. A second helicopter hoisted the remaining crew members to safety. The audience for Moore’s presentation may attend either in person or virtually. Register at the museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken and dumplings meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Recital at ECSU
A recital by music professors, Julliard-trained Dr. Alan Woo and Douglas Jackson will perform a musical recital in the Floyd L. Robinson Auditorium at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The pair will play compositions by Rameau, Pepusch, Fabre, Offenbach and Mussorgsky. Admission is free, and masks are required while inside the building.
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at the American Legion at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly Tot Time at 10 a.m. Children ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult, will discover the meaning of the poppy flower and why they’re seen in November.
FRIDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Perquimans County High School from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Senior center yard sale
The Perquimans County Senior Center will host a community yard sale at the senior center at 1072 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Rental spaces cost $15. Contact: 426-5404.
Casino Night
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host its first-ever Casino Night, Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. Cost is $75 which includes food, live music and casino games. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Currituck home-delivered meals program and the Corolla Wild Horse Fund. Contact: info@currituckchamber.org.
Holly Days festival
The Holly Days Festival of Gifts will be held at Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Drive, Camden, Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Currituck Bulls & BBQ
Currituck Bulls & BBQ, presented by the Currituck County Department of Travel & Tourism, will be held at the Currituck County Rural Center in Powells Point on Saturday, Nov. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. Advance tickets for adults are $15, $10 for kids 12 and younger, and available through Nov. 5 at the Currituck County Welcome Center in Moyock or by calling 252-435-2947. Tickets will also be available at the event: $20 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and younger.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-426-7167, 252-333-7774, or 252-404-7090.
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, on Monday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Veterans job fair
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a Veterans Job and Resource Fair at 111 Jordan Plaza on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: 252-621-6350.
Toastmasters Club
The River City Toastmasters Club will meet via Zoom Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. To attend, visit http://www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org or call 252-621-3253.
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at Maple Park at 170 Maple Parkway, Maple, in Currituck, Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Church food pantry
The Mt. Zion COGIC food pantry will be open for distribution at 118 N.C. Highway 343, Camden, Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank branch of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at Bertie County Recreation Complex at 1538 South King St., Windsor, Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Veterans Day ceremony
Post 6060 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Veterans Day ceremony at the post at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Thursday, Nov. 11, at noon.
Keel Club dinner
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its annual Keel Club Philanthropy Dinner at the new Seven Sounds Brewing Company on Water Street Thursday, Nov. 11, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at aaunitedway.org, by calling 252-333-1510, or visiting the AAUW office at 1413 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City.
Paired tasting event
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host Paired — A Food, Wine and Beer Tasting Event at Museum of the Albemarle Saturday, Nov. 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25. Contact: 335-4365 or email elizabethcitychamber.org/.
Rowing Club to compete
The local Elizabeth City Rowing Club will compete Saturday, Nov. 13, against four visiting rowing teams from Virginia in eight man shells, fours, doubles, and singles. Rowers will start by the Camden train trestle and finish in front of Waterfront Park. Event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Moyock Fire Department Sunday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation’s Community Center, Hertford, Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Economic summit
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host its Coastal Economic Summit at the Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension, Barco, Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Contact: juanita@currituckchamber.org or call (252) 453-9497.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich and soup meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program both in person and on Zoom Wednesday, Nov. 17, at noon. Bill Barber, a retired forester in eastern North Carolina, will speak on the topic, “Buffalo City & Blount Patent: A History of Logging the Dare Mainland.” Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Clay Shoot
The Perquimans County Clay Shoot will be held at 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, Friday, Nov. 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your own gun, ammo will be provided. Tickets are $50.
Craft and vendor show
The EDGE Class of Berea Baptist Church will hold its annual craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: Tiffany Quigley at 252-619-3415.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Rocky Hock Baptist Church, Nov. 23, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Christmas kickoff
A Christmas Kickoff Weekend in Perquimans will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature at 5K Rhythm Run, craft bazaar, kids activities and food trucks. Contact: Amy Tinsley at 312-2595 or Stacey Layden at 910-409-8021.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.