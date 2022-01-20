Elizabeth City City Council will hold both a work session and regular meeting at City Hall Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be broadcast on Channel 11 and livestreamed on the city’s website.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be both in-person and livestreamed. Access the livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/. To make a comment virtually at the meeting, email it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m.
The Pasquotank Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building in Elizabeth City Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.