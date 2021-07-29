The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency Monday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the second floor of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The panel will discuss a discharge of firearms ordinance as well as a proposal to require hunters to get written permission from owners before hunting on their land. The finance committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the full board meeting is at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet to discuss the latest CDC guidance on COVID-19 Monday at 6 p.m. The board will then meet in closed session. The open meeting can be accessed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Edenton Town Council will meet in Council Chambers Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. to discuss the council’s search for a new town manager.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Aug. 12, starting with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. and an open session at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections has rescheduled its Aug. 3 meeting to Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. The board will appoint chief judges and judges for the upcoming election cycle during the meeting in the Red Cross Auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive.