The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom today at 6 p.m. For access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings via livestream Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be held Monday, April 26, at 6 p.m. Livestream both meetings at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline to submit a question for the April 26 meeting is 2 p.m. that day.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its annual retreat at College of The Albemarle in Building B, Rooms 206-207, Wednesday beginning at 8 a.m. The retreat will be available via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session on the enterprise fund for the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet at the ARHS office at 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. Participants may attend the meeting in person or via Zoom. Contact: 252-338-4405.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a final work session on the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.