The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session at the administrative offices Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to consider personnel matters. Action may be taken in the open session that follows. The open session will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Sept. 9. The closed session starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by an open session at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C at the courthouse Monday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting is at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Camden Courthouse Monday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.