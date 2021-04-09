Elizabeth City City Council will host a discussion on the city’s proposed general fund budget for fiscal year 2021-22 Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees will meet in Room 208 of the AE Building on the COA-Elizabeth City campus Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. For access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings via livestream Monday, April 19, at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be held Monday, April 26, at 6 p.m.
Livestream both meetings at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline to submit a question is 2 p.m. that day.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session on the enterprise fund for the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its annual retreat at College of The Albemarle in Building B, Rooms 206-207, Wednesday, April 21, beginning at 8 a.m. The retreat will be available via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a final work session on the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.