The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and the Elizabeth City City Council will hold a joint meeting in the BLET room at the Foreman Building at College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet via livestream on Monday at 12:15 p.m. to approve a class size waiver. Access the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual board meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. Submit public comment by Tuesday by 4 p.m. Access the meeting by contacting 252-335-5330 or emailing susan@visitelizabethcity.com.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Historic Courthouse in Camden Monday, Dec. 7, at 8:30 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the county courthouse Monday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. to discuss options for the Confederate monument.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the auditorium at Camden Middle School on Monday, Dec. 7. The closed session is at 9 a.m. and the open session begins at 9:15 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education and Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting Monday, Dec. 7. The open session begins at 11:45 a.m. in the auditorium at Camden Middle School.