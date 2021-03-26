The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session at noon. The board may take action to hire personnel in open session immediately afterward.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and Elizabeth City City Council will hold a joint meeting in the BLET room at the Foreman Building at COA Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees Committee on Regional Development will meet virtually on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Access the Zoom meeting at https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/97994494388. Meeting ID: 979 9449 4388.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a work session on the county’s 2021-22 budget at the Camden Public Library at 104 Investors Way, Thursday at 1 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold its first budget work session at City Hall Monday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. The session will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.