TODAY
‘The Wiz’ at AoA
The Elizabeth City Public Schools Theatre will conclude its performances of the musical “The Wiz” at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theatre at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $7 for students in grades K-12, and free for kids younger than 4. They’re available online at www.our.show/ecppsthewiz and at the door.
Bulls & BBQ
The Currituck Travel and Tourism Department will host the annual Currituck Bulls & BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center in Powells Point from noon to 6 p.m. If tickets are still available, they may be purchased at the gate beginning at 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and younger.
TarWheel event
Bicyclists participating in the 27th annual TarWheel bicycling event will be departing the downtown area Saturday morning. Participants in TarWheel will ride one of three routes — 33 miles, 62 miles or 100 miles — through Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Quilt Lovers
Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, at 10 am. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.
Clothing giveaway
Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church’s Women’s Missionary Ministry will host a clothing giveaway event in the parking lot at the church from 10 a.m. to noon.
Spring expo, fair
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host the Spring Expo and Vendor Fair at Perquimans County Recreation Department from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
5K Run for Hope
The 5K Run for Hope will begin at Charles Creek Park at 719 Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City, at 9 a.m.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House of Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Dr. Larry Cooper, retired veterinarian and the former owner of Pasquotank Animal Hospital, will be the speaker. Lunch will be served.
TUESDAY
Kindergarten signup
The Camden County Schools will host assessments for children registering for kindergarten for the 2022-23 year from noon to 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 331-4838, ext. 200.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold its general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken alfredo meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Easter cookout
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Easter cookout at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program entitled “Carolina: Home of Pepsi” at 11 a.m.
UPCOMING
Easter egg hunt
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will sponsor an Easter egg hunt for kids at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
History for Lunch
Chris Maxa, accounts executive of HQ Kites & Designs USA in Powells Point, will give a “History for Lunch” presentation on the history and future of kites, Wednesday, April 20, at noon. Event is both in person and online.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at City Road United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 14, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Albemarle Plantation in Hertford on Tuesday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the U.S. Coast Guard Base on Thursday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dallas Black Dance
Elizabeth City State University will host “Catalyst for Change: Cultural Expressions Through Dance” featuring the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Thursday, April 21, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be in the Flora Robinson Auditorium of the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Register for the free event through Eventbrite.
‘Matilda’ at CoA
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center will host performances of the musical “Matilda,” which is based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl. Performances April 21 and 28 are at 10 a.m. Performances April 22 and 29 are at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Performances April 23 and 30 are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The May 1 performance is at 2 p.m.
Children’s Festival
The Perquimans County Smart Start will host the 14th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include pony rides, a petting zoo, fishing, games, Smokey the Bear and Coastie. Contact: 252-482-3035.
Chorale to perform
The Edenton-based Albemarle Chorale will perform its two spring concerts featuring the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig Van Beethoven and Franz Peter Schubert on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton, and on Sunday, May 1, at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, also at 4 p.m.
‘Jungle Cruise’
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the movie, “Jungle Cruise” on Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m.
Bocce, Beer & Bites
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park Saturday, April 30, from noon to 5 p.m. Tournament will feature up to 48 four-person teams. Individual entry fee is $30 which includes a barbecue meal and two craft beers. Team entry fee is $200 and includes four barbecue meals and eight craft beers. Contact: 333-1510.
Pig on the Perquimans
The Pig on the Perquimans barbecue cookoff and vendor fair will be held at Camp Cale, Saturday, April 30.
Garden Show
The Albemarle Master Gardener Spring Garden Show will be held at Perquimans County Recreation Center on Granby Street in Hertford, Saturday, April 30.
Cause for Paws walk
A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.
Paddle for Border
The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.