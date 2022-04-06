ECPPS to hold closed session at COA-Currituck Thursday From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Apr 6, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session to discuss personnel at College of The Albemarle-Currituck in Barco today at 8:45 a.m.Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will meet at the courthouse Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Closed Session Elizabeth City-pasquotank Board Of Education City Council Politics Law College Of The Albemarle-currituck Personnel Tourism Development Authority Courthouse Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today