The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees Committee on Regional Development will meet virtually today at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the meeting, call 252-619-3305.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School today at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold virtual committee meetings Monday at 3 p.m. Access the meetings via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet in the board’s boardroom at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. For access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet at the Historic Currituck Courthouse Thursday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m. Watch the meeting on Mediacom Channel 18 or at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at Pasquotank Elementary School at 1407 Peartree Road Monday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. Access the meeting via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Comments for the meeting may be submitted to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. on Feb. 22. A closed session will precede the meeting at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton, MD ARHS Boardroom at 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. Attendance may be in person or by Zoom. For access, call (252) 338-4405.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room in the Public Safety Building Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.