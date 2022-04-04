The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Camden County Public Library for a budget work session Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session to discuss personnel at College of The Albemarle-Currituck in Barco Thursday at 8:45 a.m.

The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will meet at the courthouse Tuesday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m.