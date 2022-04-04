ECSU Board of Trustees to meet Wednesday From staff reports Apr 4, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Camden County Public Library for a budget work session Wednesday at 1 p.m.The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m.The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session to discuss personnel at College of The Albemarle-Currituck in Barco Thursday at 8:45 a.m.The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will meet at the courthouse Tuesday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save