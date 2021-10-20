TODAY
One Stop Beauty
A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the One Stop Beauty Supply will be held at 257 Caratoke Highway, Moyock, at 5:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock, and Jarvisburg Church of Christ, Jarvisburg, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Community Connections
Actress and television personality Claudia Jordan and the general manager and head of programming for FOX Soul, James DuBose, will be the speakers for “On Screen and Behind the Scenes: A Conversation with TV Industry Game Changers” at Elizabeth City State University’s Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The free event will also be live-steamed on ECSU’s YouTube Channel.
FRIDAY
ECSU Retirees fundraiser
The Elizabeth City State University Retirees Association will hold a fish dinner for its annual scholarship fundraiser from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the former Walmart store off Ehringhaus Street. Cost is $10 and tickets will be sold by ECSU Retiree Association members. Contact: 252-333-3976.
SATURDAY
Rhythm & Brews
Arts of the Albemarle will hold its seventh River City Rhythm & Brews beer fest on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature nearly two dozen craft brews and ciders and food will be available for purchase from the Old Colony Smokehouse food truck. Sanctuary Vineyards will provide wine. The 5 STARR band will perform. Advance tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at artsaoa.org or by calling AoA at 252 777-ARTS. Tickets at the door are $35.
Field of Screams
Herbie’s Field of Screams free event will be held at 3174 W. Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City, from 7 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.
SUNDAY
Shriners’ turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at the Shrine Club at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, starting at 1 p.m. Additional turkey shoots will be held Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14 and 21. Contact: 252-262-5461.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at J.P. Knapp Early College from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Albemarle Area Association of Realtors, Elizabeth City, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Christ Episcopal Parish House at 1 p.m. Lunch will be catered by The Circle Restaurant. Ashley McLeod of Avangrid Renewables Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind will be the speaker.
Christian Athletes
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its first of two back-to-back fall fundraiser benefits at Camp Cale in Hertford. This year’s event will feature Phil Ford, former UNC Tar Heel player, who was part of two ACC Championship teams. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contact: Scott Williams at 252-564-2465 or email him at Swilliams@fca.org or visit www.nencfca.org.
TUESDAY
River City Campers
River City Campers will meet at City Grille on S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m. Contact: Jack Ward 252-333-6221.
Toastmasters Club
The River City Toastmasters Club will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To attend, visit http://www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org or call 252-621-3253.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the South Mills Ruritan Club, Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
UPCOMING
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
Belvidere Day Dinner
The Belvidere Day Dinner and Dance will be held at 149 Perry Ridge Road Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25. Admission for those 16 and older. Contact: 333-5473, 339-0720 or 757-274-7485.
Boo at the Museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloweens past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats. The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents. The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov
$100K Challenge
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation is starting a campaign to raise $100,000 to build a baseball grandstand at the Jim “Catfish” Hunter baseball field at Perquimans County High School. The foundation is seeking funding at five levels. Make donations to PCSF, Inc., P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944. Contact: Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.
Senior center yard sale
The Perquimans County Senior Center will host a community yard sale at the senior center at 1072 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Rental spaces cost $15. Contact: 426-5404.
Veterans job fair
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a Veterans Job and Resource Fair at 111 Jordan Plaza on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: 252-621-6350.
Church food pantry
The Mt. Zion COGIC food pantry will be open for distribution at 118 N.C. Highway 343, Camden, Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Keel Club dinner
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its annual Keel Club Philanthropy Dinner at the new Seven Sounds Brewing Company on Water Street Thursday, Nov. 11, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at aaunitedway.org, by calling 252-333-1510, or visiting the AAUW office at 1413 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City.
Paired tasting event
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host Paired — A Food, Wine and Beer Tasting Event at Museum of the Albemarle Saturday, Nov. 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25. Contact: 335-4365 or email elizabethcitychamber.org/.
Economic summit
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host its Coastal Economic Summit at the Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension, Barco, Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Contact: juanita@currituckchamber.org or call (252) 453-9497.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program both in person and on Zoom Wednesday, Nov. 17, at noon. Bill Barber, a retired forester in eastern North Carolina, will speak on the topic, “Buffalo City & Blount Patent: A History of Logging the Dare Mainland.” Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Craft and vendor show
The EDGE Class of Berea Baptist Church will hold its annual craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: Tiffany Quigley at 252-619-3415.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.