SATURDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Newland Providence Ruritan Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reception for Cole
A floating reception honoring retiring Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole will be held at Museum of the Albemarle from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Remarks honoring the judge, whose retirement takes effect Wednesday, will be given at the top of each hour.
Tax return service
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Service will be offered to area residents who earn less than $57,000 annually in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center, 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to noon. Call: 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
SUNDAY
ECSU SuccessFest
Elizabeth City State University’s public radio station, WRVS 89.9 FM, will mark its 35th year on the air this month with SuccessFest, its biannual membership drive and week-long radiothon. SuccessFest kicks off Sunday and will continue through April 2. For information on giving, text WRVS to 41444, or calli 252-335-3985.
MONDAY
Vaccine clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Vaccine clinic
River City Community Development Corp. and The Mount church will host a vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Mount at 1021 U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Contact: 331-2925 or 338-0100.
TUESDAY
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Maple Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple; the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; the Gates Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Drive, Gates; and the Hertford Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich or salad meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
NCWorks workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual workshop on winning networking tips at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com.
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bertie High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby St., Hertford.
Dallas Black Dance
The Dallas Black Dance Theater will perform for Elizabeth City State University’s Community Connections series at 6 p.m. The acclaimed dance group will give a free virtual performance. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ambassadors-of-art-a-captivating-cultural-connection-tickets. Contact: 252-619-3305.
THURSDAY
Live fire exercise
The Elizabeth City Fire Department will be conducting live fire training at the corner of Hughes Boulevard and Broad Street at 8:30 a.m.
Telephonics hiring
NCWorks will host a virtual hiring event for Telephonics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A number of positions are available. Pre-registration required. Contact Edith Evans at 621-6356 or edith.evans@nccommerce.com.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SOS staffing
NCWorks will host a virtual hiring event for SOS staffing Tuesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Email ncworks.3300@nccommerce.com to register.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch “hybrid” program on Wednesday, April 7, at noon. Author Tony Lillis will discuss the rich history of surfing along Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks from the early 20th century to today. The program will be offered both in-person and via the Zoom app. To attend in person, call Lori Meads at 331-4054 by April 1. To attend via Zoom, register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website. Ellis will be available in the Museum Gift Shop to sign copies of his book after the presentation.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cubed steak meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Albemarle Plantation Community Center in Hertford, Thursday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A second drive sponsored by Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will be held at First Christian Church of Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Quality Home Staffing
NCWorks will host a drive-thru job fair for Quality Home Staffing at 425-C McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ECSU job fair
Elizabeth City State University will host a spring job fair at the K.E. White Center Thursday, April 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register at ecsu.edu/academics/sbtdc.html.
1960s exhibit opens
Museum of the Albemarle will open its “Reliving the 1960s” exhibit featuring local artifacts about the culture, music and politics of that decade, April 16. Visitors can view the exhibit Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every third Saturday of the month.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
St. Patrick’s traditions
Museum of the Albemarle will make packets on Saint Patrick’s Day traditions available to parents and teachers in March. Packets, which will include facts describing the traditions and why the day is celebrated, can be picked up at the museum through Wednesday, March 17. To reserve a packet, call 335-1453 or email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Shawboro Ruritan Club in Shawboro, Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton Tuesday, April 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City Wednesday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Fire Up Hydroponics Rack
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Barco will host the “Let’s Fire Up the Hydroponics Rack” gardening workshop for youth ages 10-14, on Tuesday, April 20, at 4 p.m. The hour-and-a-half workshop will teach youngsters about how small hydroponics racks work to grow plants. Register at letsfireupthehydroponicsrack.eventbrite.com.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken potpie or liver and onions meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City Wednesday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a foot-long submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City Wednesday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.