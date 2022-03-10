TODAY
EC Morning Rotary
Melvin Hawkins, headmaster of Albemarle School, will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club meeting at the Sandwich Market on Selden Street at 7:45 a.m.
Founders Day
Elizabeth City State University’s Founders Day Convocation will be held at 10 a.m. in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. Dr. Patricia “Trish” Rhyne Johnson, an ECSU alumnus and retired educator, will be the keynote speaker for the free event. The event will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/dlqijJeDVw0/.
‘Hee Haw’ at Opry
“Hee Haw!,” featuring the Rocky Hock Opry Band and the whole “Hee Haw” gang, will be performed in the Rocky Hock Community Center Auditorium at126 Evans Bass Road, Edenton, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm. Tickets are 10 and can be reserved by calling 252-221-4875 or 252-333-8567.
SATURDAY
Scholarship Gala
The annual Founders Day Scholarship Gala XV will be held virtually starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m. That will be followed by a ceremony honoring this year’s Chancellor’s Legacy Award recipients at 7 p.m. and After Party at 8 p.m. Tickets to the Scholarship Gala are $125. For tickets, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/form/hCU49g?vid=q4dhl/.
Cub Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Cost is $8.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Chris Carver, Elizabeth City fire chief, will be the speaker.
Boating safety class
The OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will host a three-session virtual safe boating class on Zoom Monday, Wednesday and March 21. Each two-hour session starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Tuition is $20 for the first family member, $10 for each additional family member, and the cost includes materials. To register, visit http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=054-16-07&category=abs-form/.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
Kindergarten signups
The Camden County Schools will host assessments for children registering for kindergarten for the 2022-23 year starting Monday. Pre-registration began online in February and continues at https://camdenncc.scriborder.com. Documents can be uploaded once parent has created a dashboard. All student assessments will be by appointment which will be either Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 12 from noon to 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 331-4838, ext. 200.
Red Cross blood drive
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in partnership with the Hampton Inn will hold a Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following classes this week: Word 2 on Monday, mouse and keyboarding on Tuesday, Facebook on Wednesday, computer help in Thursday, and Word 1 on Friday, March 18. All classes are at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Ukraine talk
College of The Albemarle’s Social Sciences Department will host a Lunch and Learn session at noon to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Room AE-208 at COA-Elizabeth City at noon and Room DC-130 at COA Dare. COA professors Boyd Harris and Russell Lay will provide background information on Ukraine, the issues leading to the Russian invasion, and the role of the United States. The public may also attend via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/96063723772. Submit questions ahead of the presentation to boyd_harris01@albemarle.edu. Contact: lisa_meads@albemarle.edu or at 252-335-0821 ext. 2357.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a St. Patrick’s Day program for children ages 3-5 with adult. A “Don’t Forget Your Green’ program will be Wednesday for kids ages 1-2 with an adult. Both programs at 10 a.m.
Retired school workers
The Perquimans North Carolina Retired School Personnel will meet at Captain Bob’s restaurant in Hertford at 6 p.m. Brenda Lassiter, Director of the Perquimans Schools Foundation, and Dina Hurdle, the foundation’s president, will be the speakers.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Kathy Rawls, director of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and a Bertie County native, will be the speaker for Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program at noon. Register for the event through the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at The Albemarle School Friday, March 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Camden GOP
The Camden County Republican Party will host its annual convention in the downstairs courtroom of the Camden Courthouse Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. Contact: Jim McDaries at 1-757-477-1630.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank County Library will host the following classes this week: Excel, Monday, March 21; computer help, Tuesday, March 22; Word 1, Wednesday, March 23; PowerPoint, Thursday, March 24; and Word 2, Friday, March 25. All classes are at 4 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Chowan County, Tuesday, March 22, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Freedom Baptist Church in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Don’t Press the Button” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday, March 22. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult will be held on Wednesday, March 23. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes this week: Excel 2 on Monday, March 28; Facebook on Tuesday, March 29; PowerPoint on Wednesday, March 30; and email on Thursday, March 31.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club Monday, March 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host an “Up, Up & Away” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday, March 29. A “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See” program will be held Wednesday, March 30. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock Thursday, March 31, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
NC SciFest
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies will partner with Elizabeth City State University to host an NC SciFest event at the NEAAAT campus at 1413 W. Ehringhas St., Elizabeth City, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature hands-on science and engineering activities. Contact: kimmawhiney@northeastacademy.org.
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.