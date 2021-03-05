Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold its regular quarterly meetings virtually Monday beginning at 9 a.m. The regular full board meeting will be Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. A closed session will precede the meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session in the media center at Camden High School, Thursday, March 18, at 6 p.m.