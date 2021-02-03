The College of The Albemarle Foundation’s Executive Committee will meet in the A Building boardroom and via the Zoom app Thursday at 9 a.m. For access, contact Ciara Spence at ciara_spence27@albemarle.edu or 252-335-0821, ext. 2265.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees Committee on Regional Development will meet virtually Thursday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the meeting, call 252-619-3305.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold virtual committee meetings Monday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m. Access the meetings via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at Pasquotank Elementary School at 1407 Peartree Road Monday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. Access the meeting via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Comments for the meeting may be submitted to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. on Feb. 22. A closed session will precede the meeting at 5 p.m.