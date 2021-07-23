The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold a special virtual meeting on Friday at 10 a.m. The board will initially meet in open session then move to a closed meeting to discuss a personnel matter.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m. The full board meeting will be at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Aug. 12, starting with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. and an open session at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections has rescheduled its Aug. 3 meeting to Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. The board will appoint chief judges and judges for the upcoming election cycle during the meeting in the Red Cross Auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive.