The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m. The meeting will be available via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Email comments to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will meet in Room 117 at the K.E. White Center Tuesday. Committee meetings will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the full board meeting at 1:30 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a work session at the J.P. Knapp Early College Thursday at 4 p.m. The board's regular meeting follows at the Historic Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be available online at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp/.